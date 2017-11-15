Football Is Coming Home

(I think it's bad news for the English game)
(We're not creative enough and we're not positive enough)
It's coming home, it's coming home, it's coming,
Football's coming home
(we'll go on getting bad results)
It's coming home, it's coming home, it's coming,
Football's coming home
It's coming home, it's coming home, it's coming,
Football's coming home
It's coming home, it's coming home, it's coming,
Football's coming home
Everyone seems to know the score, they've seen it all before
They just know, they're so sure
That England's gonna throw it away, gonna blow it away
But I know they can play,
'Cause I remember
Three lions on a shirt
Jules Rimet still gleaming
Thirty years of hurt
Never stopped me dreaming
So many jokes, so many sneers
But all those "oh so near's"
Wear you down, through the years
But I still see that tackle by Moore
And when Lineker scored, Bobby belting the ball
And Nobby dancing
Three lions on a shirt
Jules Rimet still gleaming
Thirty years of hurt
Never stopped me dreaming
(England have done it! In the last minute of extra time!)
(What a save, Gordon Banks!)
(Good old England)
(England have got it in the bag)
I know that was then, but it could be again..
It's coming home, it's coming home, it's coming,
Footballs coming home
It's coming home, it's coming home, it's coming,
Footballs coming home
(England have done it)
It's coming home, it's coming home, it's coming,
Footballs coming home
It's coming home, it's coming home, it's coming,
Footballs coming home
Three lions on a shirt
Jules Rimet still gleaming
Thirty years of hurt
Never stopped me dreaming
Three lions on a shirt
Jules Rimet still gleaming
Thirty years of hurt
Never stopped me dreaming
Three lions on a shirt
Jules Rimet still gleaming
Thirty years of hurt
Never stopped me dreaming
